AZ results beat estimates on COVID-19 vaccine, Alexion and Farxiga sales

Soaring AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) sales beat estimates in 2022’s first quarter, but the company’s full-year guidance remains unchanged amid an uncertain Covid-19-product sales outlook and Chinese market challenges.

Total revenue at the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker hit $11.39 billion, a 56% rise on the first quarter of 2021 and above analyst estimates of about $10.9 billion.

'2022 has started strongly for AstraZeneca'