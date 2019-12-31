AstraZeneca scientist knighted

Mene Pangalos (pictured above), one of the leaders behind AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) remarkable recent record of successful drug development, has been awarded a knighthood.

Sir Mene’s role is executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals Research and Development at the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, a company he joined in 2010.

"He is now accelerating efforts in the digital transformation of R&D"Since then, Sir Mene has been credited for pioneering programs to promote new Open Innovation partnerships with non-governmental and peer organizations, and more than 200 academic institutions, to help drive the UK’s position as a world leader in life sciences R&D.