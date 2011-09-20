Azur Pharma agrees to all-stock merger with Jazz Pharma to create firm with $474 million revenues

USA-based drugmaker Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and privately-held Azur Pharma have agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction that creates a specialty pharmaceutical company incorporated in Ireland with a diversified portfolio of products currently marketed in the USA. The combined company would be named Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Jazz shares fell 5.1% to $41.51 in after-hours trading last night, having gained 2% to $43.74 by 4pm.
n completion of the merger, shareholders of Jazz would own slightly under 80% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, with Azur shareholders owning slightly over 2%0. The combined company is expected to have a capitalization of around 60 million fully diluted shares, which would trade on the Nasdaq. The transaction will be taxable to the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc US shareholders.
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