B-MS' quarterly financials exceed estimates

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) saw its revenue reach $10.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020, ahead of analysts’ expectations averaging $10 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The figure is an 82% rise on the first quarter of 2019, but this huge increase is due to the addition of sales from newly-acquired Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) and money from the divestment of Otezla (apremilast).

Adjusted EPS up 56%