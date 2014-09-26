Batch of drug recommendations from EMA/CHMP September meeting

Some 15 new medicines have been recommended for approval at the September meeting of the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

The Committee recommended a marketing authorization for US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) Harvoni (sofosbuvir/ledipasvir) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in adults. Harvoni belongs to a new generation of antiviral products for chronic HCV infection that have high cure rates and have recently reshaped the treatment landscape for this disease.