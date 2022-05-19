Monday 12 January 2026

Bavarian Nordic bags vaccine order after confirmed monkeypox cases

19 May 2022
Danish vaccine developer Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) revealed today that it has secured a contract with an undisclosed European country to supply its Imvanex smallpox vaccine in response to new cases of monkeypox evolving during May 2022.

Although no financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, Bavarian Nordic’s shares leapt more than 20% to 170.60 kroner by early afternoon trading.

The first European case was confirmed on May 7, 2022, in an individual who returned from a travel to Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic. Subsequently, more than 20 cases have been confirmed across England, Portugal and Spain with additional suspected cases currently being investigated. Evidence points to that most of the infections have been acquired locally in these countries. In the US, a single case has been confirmed in a traveler from Canada, where no cases are yet confirmed, but several remain under investigation.

