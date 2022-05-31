Monday 12 January 2026

Bavarian Nordic signs additional vaccine contracts in response to monkeypox outbreak

Pharmaceutical
31 May 2022
bavarianbig

Having already shot up dramatically on the disclosure of previous orders, shares of Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) rose a further 6.2% to 217.00 kroner on Monday, after it announced the signing of a number of supply contracts with undisclosed countries for the company’s smallpox vaccine, Imvanex, with the aim to ensure sufficient supply to meet the requirements for vaccinating individuals at risk for monkeypox in the short to medium term.

The vaccine is approved for use against monkeypox by the US Food and Drug Administration under the trade name Jynneos, and by Health Canada as the only vaccine having obtained regulatory approval for this indication in any territory. The vaccine has official European approval for smallpox, although doctors can prescribe it off-label for monkeypox.

While the terms of the agreements remain undisclosed, the sum of these orders will positively impact the company’s financial guidance for 2022 as explained below.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Monkeypox 'not overly concerning,' says healthcare analyst
23 May 2022
Biotechnology
FDA approves first live, non-replicating vaccine to prevent smallpox and monkeypox
25 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Smallpox vaccine Jynneos Ph III data peer reviewed by NEJM
14 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Bavarian Nordic signs supply contract with HERA in response to monkeypox outbreak
14 June 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze