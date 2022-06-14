Bavarian Nordic signs supply contract with HERA in response to monkeypox outbreak

Danish vaccine developer Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) today announced that the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has ordered 110,000 doses of MVA-BN smallpox/monkeypox vaccine, which will be made available to European Union member states, Norway and Iceland in response to the current monkeypox outbreak.

With the firm’s shares having risen sharply on previous monkeypox vaccines supply deals, the market hardly responded to the latest contract.

Established by the European Commission in September 2021, the HERA’s purpose is to strengthen Europe’s ability to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to cross-border health emergencies, by ensuring the development, manufacturing, procurement, and equitable distribution of key medical countermeasures. Deliveries of vaccines to HERA will commence immediately and will be completed during the next months.