Baxter pays $380 million to acquire drug delivery firm Baxa

USA-based Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Baxa Corp, a privately held company based in Englewood, Colorado, with additional operations in Florida and the UK, for a total upfront sum of $380 million.

Baxa develops pharmacy technology that enhances the efficiency and safety of oral and IV dose preparation and delivery. The addition of Baxa’s product lines will complement Baxter’s portfolio of nutrition products and drug delivery systems and supports patient safety.