Baxter restructures deal with Xenetic Biosciences

USA-based Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) has restructured its ongoing agreement with US-based Xenetic Biosciences (OBB: GAIFD) for the development of BAX 826, a recombinant Factor VIII treatment for hemophilia A under investigation to assess its potential to extend the half-life and duration of effectiveness.
This program complements the company’s current development programs, which are focused on improving the pharmacokinetic profile and extending the half-life of blood coagulation factors, including Factor VIII.
''Through our Xenetic partnership, we are seeking to identify and develop a treatment that the majority of hemophilia patients could administer less frequently, potentially at once-weekly intervals, without compromising efficacy,'' said Brian Goff, head of Baxter’s global hemophilia organization. ''We are focusing our efforts on using a range of technologies to introduce new therapies and enhancements to existing therapies, each designed to improve the patient experience as we pursue our vision of a bleed-free world,” he noted.
