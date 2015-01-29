Baxter says record 2014 results set solid foundation for planned separation

US drugmaker Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) today announced fourth quarter 2014 financial results that exceeded expectations, saying this set a solid foundation for the planned separation into two independent, leading health care companies in mid-2015.
One of these spin-offs will be focused on developing and marketing innovative biopharmaceuticals and the other on life-saving medical products (The Pharma Letter March 28, 2014).
For fourth quarter 2014, Baxter reported net income of $953 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.74, compared to net income of $326 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.59 in the same period last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze