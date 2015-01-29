Baxter says record 2014 results set solid foundation for planned separation

US drugmaker Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) today announced fourth quarter 2014 financial results that exceeded expectations, saying this set a solid foundation for the planned separation into two independent, leading health care companies in mid-2015.

One of these spin-offs will be focused on developing and marketing innovative biopharmaceuticals and the other on life-saving medical products (The Pharma Letter March 28, 2014).

For fourth quarter 2014, Baxter reported net income of $953 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.74, compared to net income of $326 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.59 in the same period last year.