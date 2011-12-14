Baxter to acquire Synovis

The USA’s Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) said yesterday that it has reached agreement to acquire and Synovis Life Technologies (Nasdaq: SYNO), a provider of biological and mechanical products for soft tissue repair used in a variety of surgical procedures.
The Synovis board has unanimously approved the transaction and is recommending that its shareholders back the deal at an offer price of $28 per share, equal to $325 million of equity value or around $260 million after adjusting for the net cash. The offer is a 52% premium to Synovis’ closing price on December 12, and the news saw the firm’s stock leap 51% to $27.78 yesterday, while Baxter dipped early% to $49.30.
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