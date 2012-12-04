Baxter to expand renal therapies range with $4 billion buy of Gambro

Confirming recent rumors and speculation, Baxter International (NYSE:BAX ) said yesterday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gambro AB, a privately held dialysis product company based in Lund, Sweden, for total consideration of 26.5 billion Swedish kronor (around $4.0 billion).

Gambro is a global medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and supplying dialysis products and therapies for patients with acute or chronic kidney disease. The acquisition gives Baxter a comprehensive dialysis product portfolio, complements the US firm's global home dialysis offerings, and positions the company to better meet the evolving needs of the large and growing dialysis market.