Bayer allergy treatment switches from Rx to OTC

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a switch from prescription to over-the-counter (OTC) status for an allergy med produced by Bayer (BAYN: DE).
An infrequently used regulatory pathway, there are only 106 ingredients, indications, or dosage strengths which have made the switch since 1976, equating to around 700 OTC products available in the USA.
The latest addition is Astepro Allergy (azelastine), which will be available for temporary relief of nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing and itchy nose due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze