Thursday 8 January 2026

Bayer and Janssen link with Portola for Xarelto antidote

Pharmaceutical
6 February 2013

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a part of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), have entered into a clinical collaboration with USA-based Portola Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the safety of PRT4445, an investigational antidote for Factor Xa inhibitors, in healthy volunteers who have been administered their oral anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban).

Bayer Healthcare and Janssen will make an undisclosed payment to Portola and will provide development and regulatory guidance for the study. Portola retains all global development and commercialization rights for PRT4445. The aim is to assuage doctors’ concerns about bleeding or sudden need for surgery, and the lack of an antidote to Xarelto.

This proof-of-concept study, comprising multiple cohorts with different anticoagulants being tested, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2013. The study is designed to evaluate the safety of multiple dosage strengths of PRT4445 in combination with Xarelto in order to determine the dose of PRT4445 that would be required to reverse the anticoagulant activity of Xarelto in emergency situations. Standard clinical measures are currently employed to manage these patients and events. No agents are approved to reverse the activity of Factor Xa inhibitors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze