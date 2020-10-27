Bayer appoints new R&D head for pharmaceuticals

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has appointed Christian Rommel as the new head of R&D at its Pharmaceuticals Division.

Based in Berlin, Dr Rommel will serve on the pharmaceuticals executive committee, replacing Joerg Moeller, who is leaving the company.

Before joining Bayer, he was senior vice president and global head of oncology research at Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX).