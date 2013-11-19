Bayer CEO calls for greater appreciation of innovation

Advances in cancer therapy are expected in the next years, thanks in particular to treatment using antibody-drug conjugates and multi-kinase inhibitors. This is the finding from a TNS Emnid survey of medical experts at the "Science For A Better Life" symposium organized by German pharma and chemical major Bayer (BAYN: DE).
The goal of the symposium was to encourage interdisciplinary exchanges. Renowned scientists gave presentations on research trends in medical fields such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer treatments, in agricultural science fields such as breeding methods, and in material science fields such as lightweight construction and light guidance.
In his opening address, Marijn Dekkers, chairman of the board of management of Bayer AG, referred to the research tradition, which dates back 150 years, and noted that Bayer today is a world-class innovation company. He laid down a challenge for all the scientists: "We need to make the importance of innovations and scientific advances clear. People all over the world can benefit from the results of our research. And this should bring us not just acceptance, but also appreciation."
"Nonetheless there is still a high demand for research in all areas where Bayer is active. Despite medical advances, there are still no adequate forms of treatment for more than half of all known diseases," said Dr Dekkers.
Participants views on where new treatment options needed
TNS EMNID asked those scientists present with a health care background which cardiovascular diseases they feel are in particular need of new treatment options. Around half of the scientists mentioned improving the treatment of renal insufficiency as a primary goal. Therapy options for lung diseases with secondary high lung pressure and resistant arterial hypertension also need to be expanded, according to 43% of respondents.
The scientists were also questioned about cancer research. In particular, 51% see the greatest opportunities for new treatment methods in antibody drug conjugates, and 49% for multi-kinase inhibitors. Other methods also seem promising to the experts, such as antibodies (46%), active immune therapy (41%) and drugs to tackle cancer stem cells (37%).
The TNS Emnid survey also showed that the interdisciplinary use of new technology platforms is relevant to chemists, biologists, medical experts, pharmacologists and agricultural scientists. Over half of the scientists surveyed expect bioinformatics to be able to contribute most in the future. Around 45% of participants also view development in DNA sequencing and big data analysis as key overarching technologies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze