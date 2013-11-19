Bayer CEO calls for greater appreciation of innovation

Advances in cancer therapy are expected in the next years, thanks in particular to treatment using antibody-drug conjugates and multi-kinase inhibitors. This is the finding from a TNS Emnid survey of medical experts at the "Science For A Better Life" symposium organized by German pharma and chemical major Bayer (BAYN: DE).



The goal of the symposium was to encourage interdisciplinary exchanges. Renowned scientists gave presentations on research trends in medical fields such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer treatments, in agricultural science fields such as breeding methods, and in material science fields such as lightweight construction and light guidance.



In his opening address, Marijn Dekkers, chairman of the board of management of Bayer AG, referred to the research tradition, which dates back 150 years, and noted that Bayer today is a world-class innovation company. He laid down a challenge for all the scientists: "We need to make the importance of innovations and scientific advances clear. People all over the world can benefit from the results of our research. And this should bring us not just acceptance, but also appreciation."



"Nonetheless there is still a high demand for research in all areas where Bayer is active. Despite medical advances, there are still no adequate forms of treatment for more than half of all known diseases," said Dr Dekkers.

Participants views on where new treatment options needed



TNS EMNID asked those scientists present with a health care background which cardiovascular diseases they feel are in particular need of new treatment options. Around half of the scientists mentioned improving the treatment of renal insufficiency as a primary goal. Therapy options for lung diseases with secondary high lung pressure and resistant arterial hypertension also need to be expanded, according to 43% of respondents.



The scientists were also questioned about cancer research. In particular, 51% see the greatest opportunities for new treatment methods in antibody drug conjugates, and 49% for multi-kinase inhibitors. Other methods also seem promising to the experts, such as antibodies (46%), active immune therapy (41%) and drugs to tackle cancer stem cells (37%).



The TNS Emnid survey also showed that the interdisciplinary use of new technology platforms is relevant to chemists, biologists, medical experts, pharmacologists and agricultural scientists. Over half of the scientists surveyed expect bioinformatics to be able to contribute most in the future. Around 45% of participants also view development in DNA sequencing and big data analysis as key overarching technologies.