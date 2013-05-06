Bayer drops hemophilia candidate BAY 86-6150 on safety concerns

German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) said on Friday (May 3) that it has discontinued a Phase II/III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of BAY 86-6150 in people with hemophilia A and hemophilia B with inhibitors has been discontinued.
The company said that the hope that BAY 86-6150 might help patients with inhibitors to achieve better control of their disease could not be fulfilled due to the detection of a neutralizing antibody in the trial.
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