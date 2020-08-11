Sunday 11 January 2026

Bayer expanding women's health portfolio with acquisition

Pharmaceutical
11 August 2020
bayer_large

German pharma and crop sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE) says it will acquire UK-based KaNDy Therapeutics to expand its drug development pipeline in women’s healthcare.

KaNDy recently completed the Phase IIb with NT-814, a once-daily, oral neurokinin-1,3 receptor antagonist, publishing positive data for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms of the menopause. The start of Phase III clinical trial is expected for 2021. Once approved, the compound could generate peak sales potential of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) globally, Bayer noted.

KaNDy Therapeutics was launched in 2017 to take forward NT-814, a potential breakthrough medicine for chronic debilitating women’s health conditions, with backing from investors including Advent Life Sciences, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Forbion Capital Partners and OrbiMed Advisors.

Deal worth up to $875 million

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
WHO targets world free of cervical cancer
17 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
$1.6 billion settlement for US Essure claims
21 August 2020
Biotechnology
Bayer buys further into One Drop's digital platform
24 August 2020
Biotechnology
Women's health company calls on Cristina Csimma to chair board
16 September 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze