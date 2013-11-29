Bayer files VEGF Trap-Eye for myopic choroidal neovascularization in Japan

German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has submitted VEGF Trap-Eye (aflibercept solution for injection), already marketed under the brand name Eylea, for the treatment of myopic choroidal neovascularization (myopic CNV) for regulatory approval in Japan.
Tatsuro Ishibashi, coordinating investigator of the Phase III MYRROR study, said: “Pathologic myopia, which develops various lesions affecting the back of the eye such as myopic CNV, impacts a significant number of patients in Japan. A treatment option that could not only prevent permanent vision loss but could also improve visual acuity would have great benefits for patients with pathologic myopia.”
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