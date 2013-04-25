Friday 9 January 2026

Bayer Healthcare boosted by new drugs, but group EBITDA barely changed

Pharmaceutical
25 April 2013

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) saw its shares dip 1.3% to 79.60 euros in early trading this morning, as the company released first-quarter 2013 financial results, showing that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and special items (EBITDA) increased just 0.4% to 2.45 billion euros ($3.19 billion), falling short of the 2.55 billion-euro average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Group sales rose 2.1% to 10.27 billion euros. Adjusted for currency and portfolio effects (Fx & portfolio adj), the business expanded 3.7%. Net income increased 12% to 1.16 billion euros, while core earnings per share rose 1.8% to 1.70 euros. Earnings before interest and taxes grew 8.6% to 1.77 billion euros. Special items, which in the first quarter of 2013 resulted entirely from restructuring, amounted to costs of 45 million euros. EBIT before special items came in at 1.82 billion euros, up 0.9%.

New pharmaceutical products spurred growth at HealthCare division, and there was continuing strong development at CropScience, but MaterialScience business saw cost pressure, the company said. The gain in the Emerging Markets, at 6.8% (Fx adj), was nearly three times larger than in the industrialized countries (Fx adj plus 2.5%). Bayer expanded business especially strongly in the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China), the company noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze