Bayer HealthCare chief Reinhardt to return to Novartis

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) said this morning that Jorg Reinhardt, chairman of the board of management of Bayer HealthCare and a member of the Bayer AG executive council since August 2010, will not renew his contract when it expires in summer 2013.
Instead, Dr Reinhardt intends to stand for election as new director of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN:VX) and designated non-executive chairman of the board at its annual general meeting to be held at the end of February with a view to assuming that office on August 1, 2013. He will end his active service with Bayer effective February 28, 2013. Dr Reinhardt is a former chief operating officer of Novartis who had once been tipped as a possible successor to then chief executive Daniel Vasella, but left in 2010 after Joe Jimenez was appointed to the post.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze