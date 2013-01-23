Bayer HealthCare chief Reinhardt to return to Novartis

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) said this morning that Jorg Reinhardt, chairman of the board of management of Bayer HealthCare and a member of the Bayer AG executive council since August 2010, will not renew his contract when it expires in summer 2013.

Instead, Dr Reinhardt intends to stand for election as new director of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN:VX) and designated non-executive chairman of the board at its annual general meeting to be held at the end of February with a view to assuming that office on August 1, 2013. He will end his active service with Bayer effective February 28, 2013. Dr Reinhardt is a former chief operating officer of Novartis who had once been tipped as a possible successor to then chief executive Daniel Vasella, but left in 2010 after Joe Jimenez was appointed to the post.