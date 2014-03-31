Friday 9 January 2026

Bayer Healthcare to invest 100 million euros to expand capacity in China

Pharmaceutical
31 March 2014
bayer-cross-big

The HealthCare division of Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) will invest around 100 million euros ($137.5 million) to significantly increase the production capacity of its plant in Beijing, China, in preparation for further demand of its products in the country.

A respective agreement was signed in Germany on the occasion of the visit of the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, by Bayer chief executive Marijn Dekkers. The planned capacity expansion is designed to ensure a reliable supply of high-quality products to meet the domestic demand for Bayer HealthCare’s products including the company’s cardiovascular and anti-diabetes products. The expansion will include logistics areas for fully automated material handling, analytical laboratories, and high-speed packaging lines.

“The expansion of our Beijing site demonstrates our continuous strong commitment to the People's Republic of China,” said Olivier Brandicourt, CEO of Bayer HealthCare, noting that “this investment will make Beijing the largest pharmaceuticals packaging site in Bayer HealthCare´s global production network.”

Bayer is the fourth-largest multinational pharmaceutical company in China, with more than 7,000 employees and production sites in Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Qidong. The company has already established a center for research and development in Beijing with investments of around EUR 100 million.

For the Bayer group, Greater China is the largest single market in Asia, accounting for sales of around 3.7 billion euros in 2013. Currently more than 13,000 people work for the Bayer group in China, which is also among the major focusses of the company's global investmen

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze