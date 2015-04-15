Bayer invests $100 million in new US product testing facility

The pharma unit of Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE), Bayer Healthcare, says it will invest $100 million in its Berkeley, California, USA, manufacturing site to build a product testing facility that will support the next generation of treatments for patients with hemophilia A.

The investment represents the company's dedication to science and innovation in the life sciences. The Bay Area is the US headquarters for research, development and biotech manufacturing for Bayer HealthCare.