Bayer/Janssen's Xarelto poised to lead sales in VTE market: report

German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen's Xarelto (rivaroxaban) will be the sales-leading therapy among the novel oral anticoagulants in the combined venous thromboembolism (VTE) markets, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.
Xarelto benefits from its first-to-market advantage for VTE treatment/secondary prophylaxis, the removal of the need for bridging with a low-molecular-weight heparin in the VTE treatment/secondary prophylaxis setting and once-daily dosing. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Eliquis (apixaban) will be Xarelto's closest competitor, but its later launch in both the VTE primary prophylaxis and VTE treatment/secondary prophylaxis markets, as well as its twice-daily dosing, will likely limit its sales relative to Xarelto during the 2012 to 2022 forecast period.
Major markets sector sales forecast to grow to $7.3 billion in 2022
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze