Bayer joins ranks of European drugmakers shedding jobs, and slashing costs; AstraZeneca confirms viewing Astra Tech options

German drugs and crop sciences major Bayer (BAY: DE) has announced plans to make annual cost savings of some 800 million euros ($1.09 billion) starting in 2013, which will also worldwide job cuts of about 4,500 by end-2012, tough other posts will be created. The Leverkusen-headquartered company plans to invest its resources even more systematically in growing the company and enhancing its innovative capability.
Bayer’s news comes in a week that saw Switzerland’s two drug majors - Novartis and Roche - also reveal productivity initiatives that include significant job cuts (The Pharma Letters November 17 and 18).
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