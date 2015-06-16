Bayer links with Johns Hopkins on new ophthalmic therapies

German life sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA, have entered into a five-year collaboration agreement to jointly develop new ophthalmic therapies targeting retinal diseases.
Under the terms of the accord, Bayer HealthCare will work jointly with the university on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of serious back-of-the-eye diseases that affect many people worldwide, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), geographic atrophy, Stargardt's disease, and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
Under the agreement, Bayer and the Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins will jointly conduct research activities evaluating new targets and disease mechanisms, drug delivery technologies, and biomarkers for back-of-the-eye diseases with high unmet medical need. Both parties will contribute personnel and infrastructure to address important scientific questions. Bayer will have an option for the exclusive use of the collaboration results. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze