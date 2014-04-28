Friday 9 January 2026

Bayer posts strong profits growth, with sales fueled by new drugs

Pharmaceutical
28 April 2014
German pharma and life sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE) saw its shares rise 4% to 99.60 euros by 9.30 this morning, after the company posted first-quarter 2014 financial results showing earnings growth in excess of 20% for the period, with sales boosted by its new drugs.

Bayer said first-quarter net income grew 22.7% to 1.42 billion euros ($1.96 billion) and earnings per share were up 22.9% at 1.72 euros. Core earnings per share advanced 14.7% to 1.95 euros. After net special items of over 7 million euros, quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 18.4% to 2.10 billion euros. Excluding special items, EBIT amounted to 2.09 billion euros. Despite negative currency effects of about 200 million euros or around 8%, EBITDA before special items improved by 11.6% to 2.74 billion euros, beating the 2.56 billion-euro average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Group sales rose 2.8% to 10.56 billion euros, also exceeding analysts’ forecasts of 10.54 billion euros. Adjusted for currency and portfolio effects, business expanded by 8.4%.

