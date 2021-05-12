Bayer lifted after first quarter financial results

Reporting first-quarter 2021 financial results, Bayer (BAYN: DE) said sales of pharmaceuticals came in at 4.4 billion euros ($5.3 billion), a 4% fall from the prior-year period when currency effects are taken into account.
The unit reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) of 1.5 billion euros, down from 1.6 billion euros in the first quarter of 2020.
Bayer Group, which includes the German firm’s consumer health and crop science businesses, took in 12.3 billion euros sales, a 4% drop, with net income of 2.1 billion euros.
