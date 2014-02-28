Bayer results boosted by strong pharma performance

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) this morning posted financial results for 2013, showing that group sales for the year reached 40.16 billion ($54.05 billion), plus 1.0% ex & portfolio adj: 5.1%. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) advanced 25.6% to 4.93 billion euros.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and special items were up 1.5% to 8.40 billion euros. Net income increased 32.7% to 3.19 billion euros, with core earnings per share up 5.8% to 5.61 euros. Bayer’s shares gained 1% to 100.80 euros in early trading.

Fourth-quarter sales edged 0.3% higher to 9.86 billion euros, with healthcare segment sales up 0.4% to 4.92 billion. Fourth-quarter earnings EBITDA and special items declined about 3.1% to 1.77 billion euros, falling short of the 1.92 billion-euro average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.