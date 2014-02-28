Bayer results boosted by strong pharma performance

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) this morning posted financial results for 2013, showing that group sales for the year reached 40.16 billion ($54.05 billion), plus 1.0% ex & portfolio adj: 5.1%. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) advanced 25.6% to 4.93 billion euros.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and special items were up 1.5% to 8.40 billion euros. Net income increased 32.7% to 3.19 billion euros, with core earnings per share up 5.8% to 5.61 euros. Bayer’s shares gained 1% to 100.80 euros in early trading.
Fourth-quarter sales edged 0.3% higher to 9.86 billion euros, with healthcare segment sales up 0.4% to 4.92 billion. Fourth-quarter earnings EBITDA and special items declined about 3.1% to 1.77 billion euros, falling short of the 1.92 billion-euro average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze