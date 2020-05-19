Bayer's dominance in liver cancer challenged

Paris-based Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has announced data from a matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) versus Stivarga (regorafenib) from Bayer (BAYN: DE).

The comparison relates to treatment in the second-line setting, for people with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (aHCC) who received Nexavar (sorafenib) as the only prior systemic therapy.

The results show median progression-free survival (PFS) with Cabometyx was significantly longer, with an additional 2.5 months compared with Stivarga.