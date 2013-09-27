Bayer’s Eylea primary endpoint in two Phase III trials for DME

German pharma and chemical major Bayer (BAYN: DE) this morning said that Eylea (aflibercept solution for injection, known in the scientific literature as VEGF Trap-Eye) has achieved the primary endpoint in two pivotal phase III trials for the treatment of diabetic macular (o)edema (DME/DMO), the leading cause of sight loss in people suffering from diabetes.

These results from the Phase III trials, VIVID-DME and VISTA-DME, were presented at the13th EURETINA Congress in Hamburg, Germany. Eylea is licensed from US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN).

The data show that Eylea 2mg, when dosed either monthly or once every two months (after five initial monthly injections), achieved the primary endpoint of significantly greater improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline compared to laser photocoagulation at 52 weeks. Both treatment arms demonstrated similar improvements in BCVA.