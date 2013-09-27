Bayer’s Eylea primary endpoint in two Phase III trials for DME

German pharma and chemical major Bayer (BAYN: DE) this morning said that Eylea (aflibercept solution for injection, known in the scientific literature as VEGF Trap-Eye) has achieved the primary endpoint in two pivotal phase III trials for the treatment of diabetic macular (o)edema (DME/DMO), the leading cause of sight loss in people suffering from diabetes.
These results from the Phase III trials, VIVID-DME and VISTA-DME, were presented at the13th EURETINA Congress in Hamburg, Germany. Eylea is licensed from US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN).
The data show that Eylea 2mg, when dosed either monthly or once every two months (after five initial monthly injections), achieved the primary endpoint of significantly greater improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline compared to laser photocoagulation at 52 weeks. Both treatment arms demonstrated similar improvements in BCVA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze