Sunday 11 January 2026

Bayer's finerenone scores in Phase III FIDELIO-DKD study

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2020
bayer_large

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) today announced positive results from the much anticipated Phase III FIDELIO-DKD study, which is evaluating the efficacy and safety of finerenone versus placebo when added to standard of care for chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), has met its primary endpoint.

The results show that the investigational drug finerenone delayed the progression of CKD by reducing the combined risk of time to first occurrence of kidney failure, a sustained decrease of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) greater than or equal to 40% from baseline over a period of at least four weeks, or renal death. Finerenone also reduced the risk of the key secondary endpoint, a composite of time to first occurrence of cardiovascular (CV) death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, or heart failure hospitalization. The clinical data from FIDELIO-DKD will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.

Finerenone may only reach the market in 2021, said analysts when Bayer first started trials on the candidate, leaving its prospects uncertain, although Berenberg and Deutsche Bank suggested potential sales of $1.8 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Farxiga demonstrates reduced progression of kidney disease in type-2 diabetes patients: ADA meeting
11 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Bayer progresses development of heart failure/DKD drug finerenone
1 September 2015
Pharmaceutical
Bayer gains first approval for its CKD therapy Kerendia
12 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Bayer's new CKD treatment Kerendia approved in EU
22 February 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze