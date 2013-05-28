Bayer's Xarelto gains EU clearance for secondary prevention after ACS

German chemical and pharma group Bayer (BAYN: DE) says that its novel oral anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban) has been approved by the European Commission for the prevention of atherothrombotic events (cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction or stroke) after an acute coronary syndrome (ACS) in adult patients with elevated cardiac biomarkers at a dose of 2.5mg twice-daily (BID) in combination with standard antiplatelet therapy.

This approval, which follows a recent positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s advisory committee (The Pharma Letter March 25), makes rivaroxaban the only novel oral anticoagulant approved to protect patients with elevated cardiac biomarkers following an ACS event, says Bayer Healthcare. The drug is partnered with health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSEL JNJ) in the USA.