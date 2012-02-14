Bayer's Xarelto gets backing in Scotland

German drug major Bayer’s (BAY: DE) oral anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban) has been accepted by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for use in eligible patients within the National Health Service in Scotland in two new therapeutic indications, based on licences granted by the European Commission:
• The prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AF) who have one or more risk factors, such as congestive heart failure, hypertension, age ≥ 75 years, diabetes mellitus, prior stroke or transient ischemic attack; and
• The treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and prevention of recurrent DVT and pulmonary embolism (PE), following an acute DVT in adults1
The SMC becomes the first UK review body to accept the drug. The advice follows an assessment by the SMC of the clinical trial and cost-benefit data supporting Xarelto, and makes it the first once-daily tablet for the prevention of stroke in non-valvular AF patients to be recommended for use in NHS Scotland since the introduction of coumarin-based anticoagulants such as warfarin more than six decades ago.
