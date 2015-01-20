Friday 9 January 2026

Bayer's Xarelto gets label update in Europe

Pharmaceutical
20 January 2015
bayer-cross-big

German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has updated the label for its Xarelto (rivaroxaban) in Europe.

This update provides physicians with information based on the positive European Medicines Agency/Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) opinion from December 2014, and refers to the clinical utility of the drug in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation who require cardioversion. This makes Xarelto the only novel oral anticoagulant with specific label guidance for early and delayed conversions.

The label change is based on findings from the X-VeRT study, which showed that, compared with the use of vitamin K antagonists, rivaroxaban was associated with a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events of 50% in the primary efficacy outcome of stroke, transient ischemic attack, peripheral embolism, myocardial infarction and cardiovascular death. The practical advantage of using rivaroxaban was demonstrated by the shorter time to cardioversion compared to vitamin K antagonist, particularly in patients scheduled for delayed cardioversion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze