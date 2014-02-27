Bayer to buy Chinese OTC/TCM drugmaker Dihon Pharma

Germany’s leading pharma firm Bayer (BAYN: DE) says it plans to acquire 100% of Dihon Pharmaceutical, a privately held pharmaceutical Chinese company specializing primarily in over-the-counter (OTC) and herbal traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) products.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. The deal is subject to fulfillment of certain conditions, including merger control clearance, and is expected to close in the second half of 2014, said Bayer.