Belgian pharma body calls on stakeholders to strengthen country's place as world-leader of clinical trials

Ahead of the International Day of Clinical Trials on May 20, the Belgian General Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (pharma.be) has called on all partners to preserve and strengthen Belgium’s place as a world-leader in clinical studies.

In light of the European harmonization on clinical studies which will come into force on July 1, 2016, pharma.be asks that bodies join forces to reinforce the particular strengths of Belgium in this area, such as quick assessment deadlines. More than 170,000 patients in Belgium participate in clinical trials, benefiting from accelerated and free access to the latest treatments. Over the past six years, more than 228,000 cancer patients in the country took part in a clinical trial. In 2014 alone, there were more than 1,500 clinical trials across all phases, including 277 specifically for children.

Short approval processes