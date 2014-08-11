Belgian pharma trade body issues recommendations on domestic drug shortages

Belgium’s pharmaceutical trade body, pharma.be, has issued a conclusion of its report on the shortage and unavailability of drugs in the Belgian market.
While acknowledging that manufacturing standards often mean temporary production and supply issues, pharma.be has highlighted the free circulation of goods within the European Union as a source of drug shortages in Belgium itself.
The statement is the conclusion of a report commissioned last year by pharma.be, the Belgian Pharmaceutical Association, the National Association of Wholesale Distributors and the Belgian Cooperative Pharmacists’ Bureau. The report examined 33 products under quota and experiencing supply issues, and found that, while companies make the appropriate number of drugs for the Belgian market, the drugs are not always available in the right place. It concluded that it is the responsibility of all levels of the supply chain to ensure that sufficient product is available for Belgian patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze