Benefits of clinical research strategy for Turkey; report

With the aim of increasing their access to innovative medicines and therapies, the patient and the health care ethics and conducts activities to ensure a transparent working environment, 36 research-based pharmaceutical companies representing the Turkish trade association (AIFD), with the support of research by IQVIA, have prepared a "Clinical Research Strategy for Turkey. The findings of the report titled, “Benefits-Roadmap for Innovation Based Growth,” were announced at the Turkey Institutes of Health (TÜSEB) Biotechnology Symposium held this month.

Launching the report, AIFD chairman of the board Dr Mete Hüsemoğlu commented: “As research-based pharmaceutical companies, we see it as our main mission to work with all our stakeholders to ensure that patients in our country have access to the latest treatments. Clinical research, which enables us to understand the effect and safety of newly released drugs and treatments on humans, is vital for human health. We can say that our country has a significant clinical research capacity. One of the main findings of our report, which we are happy to share with the public, is that clinical research produces high added value in the fields of economy, health and science.”

He continued: “Policies that we can implement with public-private sector cooperation, in addition to making our country one of the most important actors in the world in clinical research, it can also enable an ecosystem that feeds other valuable links of the pharmaceutical value chain such as basic research, production and export. We believe that our report will be an important roadmap for all stakeholders towards this process."