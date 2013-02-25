Benefits of incremental innovation for global health highlighted by IFPMA

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) yesterday launched a new report, titled Incremental Innovation: Adapting to Patient Needs, which can be seen in full on the trade group’s web site: www.ifpma.org.
The report emphasizes the importance of incremental innovation in improving medicines, explaining its scientific rationale, its medical value, and the economic incentives needed for its development. In highlighting the important role of patents in stimulating research on improved medicines, the report is also relevant to the discussions on patents and health currently taking place at the 19th session of the WIPO Standing Committee on the Law of Patents (SCP).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze