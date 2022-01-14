Monday 12 January 2026

Bharat Biotech won't rush nasal vaccine trials, seeks full approval for Covaxin

Pharmaceutical
14 January 2022
lab_test_biotech_research_big

India's Bharat Biotech has sought full market approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from the country’s drug regulator. The indigenous Covaxin was approved on January 3, 2021, in emergency-use authorization (EUA) mode and has been administered to millions of people across India, including children, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Approval was granted from January 3, 2022, for Covaxin to be administered to children over 12 years of age. About 30 million children have already been vaccinated.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has also been exported to several counties through India’s Vaccine Maitri (friendship) program as well as commercially. The full market authorization for the vaccine will further help the company in exports.

In a meeting today, the subject expert committee of the Drugs Controller General of India is also considering Bharat Biotech’s application for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine as a booster or a third dose. The company has proposed to use the vaccine as a booster dose in people already inoculated with Covaxin or Covishield.

Pointing out that many trials have failed globally on a nasal vaccine, Dr Krishna Ella, Bharat Biotech managing director, said the company will not rush through with the trials and that it would finish the trial properly.

Based on the novel adenovirus vector, BBV154 is an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 which stimulates a broad immune response neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses, he said. Most importantly, it is effective for blocking both infection and transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The company has received encouraging results from a recent study conducted at Emory University. The booster shot of Covaxin neutralizes both Omicron and Delta variants, according to the study, with the company adding that 100% of the test serum samples showed neutralization of the Delta variant, and more than 90% of the samples showed neutralization of the Omicron variant.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Inhalable vaccines could help defeat coronavirus, says GlobalData
8 September 2022
Biotechnology
All in place for Bharat's big COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
6 July 2021
Biotechnology
India's first COVID-19 vaccine shows efficacy of 81% in Phase III trial
3 March 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria booster boosted by new data
14 January 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze