BIAL buys EU rights to Sunovion's apomorphine sublingual film

Portugal’s largest drugmaker BIAL has agreed with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals to buy the rights to commercialize apomorphine sublingual film in the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK.

Apomorphine sublingual film is a thin film formulation of apomorphine that dissolves under the tongue for the acute, intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

It is currently in Phase III development in Europe. Under the terms of the agreement, BIAL will be responsible for regulatory approvals and submissions, including interactions with the European Medicines Agency.