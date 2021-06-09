Biden admin weighs in on pharma supply chain security

The White House, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and the US Food and Drug Administration have released a series of policy recommendations to address the vulnerabilities in U.S. pharmaceutical supply chains. Led by FDA and ASPR, the White House report - PDF and its recommendations have been accepted by President Joe Biden.

FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock commented: “Pharmaceutical supply chains are essential for the national and health security and economic prosperity of the United States, yet the COVID-19 pandemic revealed just how vulnerable the supply chain is in this country. Now is the right time to take action to keep the US drug supply chain secure and resilient.”

Committing $60million to API production