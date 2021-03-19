Sunday 11 January 2026

Biden nominee for head of HHS gets Senate backing, just

Pharmaceutical
19 March 2021
xavier_becerra_big

US Senators on Thursday approved California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary on a razor-thin vote that broke almost entirely along party lines and followed searing debate over the lawyer's qualifications and support for abortion rights.

US President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the powerful HHS had a tough ride through the Senate in the first of two hearings, with Republicans portraying Mr Becerra as unfit.

The department includes agencies at the core of the federal response to the pandemic that has infected more than 29.6 million people in the United States and killed more than 535,000, commented the Washington Post. They include the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine-approving Food and Drug Administration, which is currently headed by Dr Janet Woodcock as Acting Commissioner, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the country’s vast public insurance programs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Biden taps pro-Obamacare Xavier Becerra for US Health Secretary
7 December 2020
Biotechnology
Biden brings back Obama-era staff for COVID-19 response team
18 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Biden admin weighs in on pharma supply chain security
9 June 2021
Biotechnology
Senators seek to suppress Sino-US biotech collaboration
7 March 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze