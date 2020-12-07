Biden taps pro-Obamacare Xavier Becerra for US Health Secretary

US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated former Congressman and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the position of HHS Secretary.
As Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Mr Becerra will help set US policy on healthcare while advising the President on issues concerning the health and wellbeing of Americans.
A key aspect of the job of HHS Secretary is to oversee the work of the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
