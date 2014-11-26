Big pharma increasingly collaborating with Indian companies

Even as multinational pharma majors are looking for new ways to squeeze costs along the whole value chain, joint ventures with Indian companies are increasingly becoming the norm, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Collaborations with India present a huge opportunity for foreign investors, both in terms of joint production for the global market and supply for the growing domestic market. The changes in the global landscape brought about by the increasing cost of health care, and drying R&D pipelines has also added to the momentum.