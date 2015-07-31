Big pharma invests in optimizing working capital efficiency to bolster returns

Efforts to improve working capital efficiency are becoming key to the growth strategy of pharmaceutical firms in North America and Europe, according to analysis from Frost & Sullivan.
The realization is that an effective working capital management will ease the difficulties caused by low sales, pricing pressures and patent cliffs. Big pharma companies expect to invest in optimizing working capital efficiency to bolster returns.
Frost & Sullivan’s analysis Working Capital Management in the North American and European Pharmaceutical Industry reveals companies in the USA effectively managed to reduce the cash conversion cycle by 44.2% between 2012 and 2013. European companies were not as successful, managing to reduce the cash conversion cycle by 26.2% between 2012 and 2013. The cash conversion cycle is an indicator of working capital efficiency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze