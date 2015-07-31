Big pharma invests in optimizing working capital efficiency to bolster returns

Efforts to improve working capital efficiency are becoming key to the growth strategy of pharmaceutical firms in North America and Europe, according to analysis from Frost & Sullivan.

The realization is that an effective working capital management will ease the difficulties caused by low sales, pricing pressures and patent cliffs. Big pharma companies expect to invest in optimizing working capital efficiency to bolster returns.

Frost & Sullivan’s analysis Working Capital Management in the North American and European Pharmaceutical Industry reveals companies in the USA effectively managed to reduce the cash conversion cycle by 44.2% between 2012 and 2013. European companies were not as successful, managing to reduce the cash conversion cycle by 26.2% between 2012 and 2013. The cash conversion cycle is an indicator of working capital efficiency.