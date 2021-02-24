Bio/Pharma companies' Q4 2020 market performance impacted by COVID-19

The market performance of the top 20 Bio/Pharma companies is still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, either positively for companies developing a vaccine for the disease or negatively for those working on a treatment, says data and analytics company Global Data.
Madeleine Roche, analyst at GlobalData comments: “Drug sales for Q4 2020 heavily influenced company performance, with COVID-19 vaccines driving market cap growth, but COVID-19 therapeutics possibly causing a decline.”
The top 10 companies - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Roche (ROG: SIX), Novartis (NOVN: VX), Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) experienced the most growth, with the top five companies (J&J, Roche, Novartis, Merck & Co, Pfizer) maintaining their ranking from the third quarter of 2020, she noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze