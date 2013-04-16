BioAlliance Pharma's Sitavig OKed by US FDA for Herpes labialis

French drugmaker BioAlliance Pharma (Euronext Paris - BIO) has received marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for Sitavig (acyclovir Lauriad) for the treatment of recurring Herpes labialis, marking the successful conclusion to the assessment procedure carried out by the American authorities.
After Loramyc (miconazole Lauriad), registered in 26 countries including the USA, where it is partnered with Vestiq (The Pharma Letter January 8), BioAlliance for the second time has successfully passed the FDA review.
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